Betty White just turned 96 years young

Here's a look at the life of Emmy-award winning actress Betty White.

Personal:

Birth date: January 17, 1922

Birth place: Oak Park, Illinois

Birth name: Betty Marion White

Father: Horace White, electrical engineer

Mother: Tess White

Marriages: Allen Ludden (June 14, 1963-June 9, 1981, his death); Lane Allen (1947-1949, divorced); Dick Barker (1945, divorced)

Children: Three stepchildren with Allen Ludden: David, Martha and Sarah

Other Facts:

Nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy awards and won five.

Nominated for one Grammy Award and won one.

Was offered the role of Blanche Devereaux on "The Golden Girls," but accepted the role of Rose Nyland instead.

Turned down a part in the 1997 film, "As Good as it Gets," because she objected to a scene in which a dog is thrown down a laundry chute.

Timeline: