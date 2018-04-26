5 hurt in explosion at Wisconsin refinery

Five people were taken to a hospital after an explosion occurred at a refinery in Wisconsin, the local fire chief told the Associated Press

The incident happened at 10 a.m. local time at the Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin. There are no known fatalities, AP reported. 

The five people were taken to hospitals in Duluth, Minnesota after the explosion, Superior Fire Chief Steve Panger told AP. AP originally reported six were taken to the hospital. The fire started when a small tank exploded, AP reported. 

The fire has been controlled, the Superior Police Department reported on Facebook. The police department reported there is no immediate or ongoing threat to employees or the community at this time. 

 

