Watch
NewsNational

Actions

EWG: 75% of sunscreens offer inferior protection or have worrisome ingredients

In Florida, we know the importance of wearing sunscreen. But new tests show many lotions or sprays may not do an adequate job of protecting our skin. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/national/ewg-75-of-sunscreens-offer-inferior-protection-or-have-worrisome-ingredients
No, TSA Will Not Allow Full-Sized Sunscreen In Carry-On Bags
Posted at 7:11 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 07:34:26-04

In Florida, we know the importance of wearing sunscreen. But new tests show many lotions or sprays may not do an adequate job of protecting our skin.

According to the Environmental Working Group, which tested more than 1,800 sunscreen products, only 25% offer the protection we need while using safe ingredients.

Scientists say sunscreens with really high SPF numbers on the label are especially concerning.

EWG is also concerned about spray sunscreens because inhaling their mists could be harmful. Australia recommends people avoid them altogether.

Tests in the U.S. found some were contaminated with benzene, a known carcinogen, leading to recalls.

EWG said the best sunscreens contain zinc oxide, titanium dioxide or both and have fewer health concerns.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!