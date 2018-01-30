Employee who sent emergency alert to Hawaii thought a missile was inbound, investigation reveals

An employee with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency truly thought a ballistic missile was headed to the state when he sent what turned out to be a false alarm warning Hawaiians to seek immediate shelter, according to an FCC investigation.

According to the Washington Post, the night-shift manager at the agency decided to test the incoming day-shift employees with a spontaneous drill. The day-shift manager reportedly knew about the drill, but thought it was being conducted with the night-shift staff.

Read the FCC's entire report below.

When the night-shift manager called the day-shift staff pretending to be the military's Pacific Command, there was a lack of supervision, causing an employee to send the alert in error.

The agency did not issue a an official correction for more than 40 minutes, though lawmakers tweeted that the message had been sent in error within minutes of the alert being sent.