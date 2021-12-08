Elizabeth Holmes' defense team rests its case

The defense team for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes rested its case Wednesday.

Holmes is currently on trial for fraud.

According to the Associated Press, closing arguments are tentatively scheduled for Dec. 16-17.

The news outlet reported that the 37-year-old is charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

Holmes has pleaded not guilty.

Holmes allegedly defrauded investors and patients by telling them she'd invented a machine that could detect hundreds of diseases with a finger prick.

Things began to unravel for Holmes after the blood-testing machine, dubbed Edison, produced inaccurate test results and didn't work the way she described it would.