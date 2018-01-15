Dramatic video shows firefighter saving child thrown from third floor to avoid fire

DEKALB COUNTY, — A Georgia family's home was burning when parents had to make a nerve-wracking decision to toss a child from the top of a ladder to a firefighter's waiting arms below.

Dramatic helmet cam video showed the moment firefighters pulled up to the raging fire engulfing an apartment complex.

Firefighters grabbed their equipment as fast as they could, coming face to face with angry flames.

As a child is tossed down off the ladder, Captain Scott Stroup made a terrific catch to save the child thrown from the third floor balcony..

Another firefighter, Captain Jackie Peckrul catches another one of their children in her arms, a newborn twin, all while standing on a ladder.

"I got about halfway up there, and here comes a baby down into my arms," Peckrul said.

Peckrul, a mom of young triplets, leads the team of first responders at the Dekalb County Fire station near Atlanta.

Their bravery saved countless lives.

"We did what we had to do, and the thing was everybody there knew what they had to do."

More than 80 people live in that building and amazingly no one was seriously hurt.