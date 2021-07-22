Dozens of websites currently unavailable amid widespread internet outage

Several large companies reported issues with their websites Thursday as a large internet outage left swaths of the internet inaccessible.

According to Downdector — a website that crowdsources internet outages — dozens of companies, including HBO Max, Amazon, UPS and the PlayStation Network, all experienced outages early Thursday afternoon.

While it's unclear what caused the outage, Downdector reported that Amazon Web Services and Akamai Technologies were among those experiencing issues.

Both companies provide cloud storage and computing services to other large firms. An outage at either service could lead to widespread outages.

At 12:32 p.m. ET, Akamai tweeted that it was experiencing a "service disruption" and would provide more information around 1 p.m. ET.

Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

Amazon Web Services has not yet confirmed an outage.

This story is breaking and will be updated.