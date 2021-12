Dole voluntarily recalls salads due to possible listeria contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Dole Fresh Vegetables voluntarily recalls several of its packaged salads due to concerns of possible listeria contamination.

On its website, the FDA said the salads were processed at Dole's facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona, and were sold in several states.

Salads processed at the North Carolina plant were sold in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Salads processed at the Arizona plant were sold in Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

According to the FDA, the recalled salads have a product lot code beginning with the letter "N" or "Y."