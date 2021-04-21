DOJ to announce investigation into police practices in Minneapolis, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country.

The Black man’s death prompted months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.

This story is developing and will be updated.