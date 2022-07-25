Doctor: Biden likely has BA.5 COVID-19 variant

President Joe Biden is likely infected with the BA.5 COVID-19 variant, according to his physician.

The Centers for Disease Control says the BA.5 variant makes up about 80% of all new cases. The variant is said to be more transmissible than other variants, but evidence shows it doesn't cause worse outcomes.

The president, who is vaccinated and twice-boosted, is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral medication to treat COVID-19.

"The president is responding to therapy as expected," said Dr. Kevin O'Connor.

Biden's doctor says the president's symptoms include a sore throat, loose cough and body aches, but his lungs remain clear.

The president's Twitter account has shown Biden working while he recovers from the virus.