Divided Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in place

A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force.

The court's action for now strips most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state.

In an unsigned order just before midnight the court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant.

