Department of Homeland Security issues bulletin about threats, foreign influence

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin.

In it, the agency advises that the U.S. is "facing threats that have evolved significantly and become increasingly complex and volatile in 2021."

"These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or influenced by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences," the advisory stated. "Social media and online forums are increasingly exploited by these actors to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and activity. Such threats also are exacerbated by the impacts from the ongoing global pandemic."

The agency continued by saying that "violent extremists" could conduct attacks as restrictions ease on COVID-19.

They added that houses of worship and crowded commercial facilities or gatherings could be targeted.

The agency said they are working on combating these issues alongside state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) law enforcement agencies.

If you see suspicious activity, the department can report it to local law enforcement, FBI Field Offices , or a local Fusion Center .

The advisory expires on Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. local time.