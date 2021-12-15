Damaging winds leave trail of destruction across several states

High winds are wreaking havoc across the country.

The National Weather Service issued High Wind Warnings Wednesday from New Mexico to Upper Michigan.

Colorado is one state that is being hit hard. Colorado Springs and Boulder reported gusts over 90 miles per hour.

The wind has caused power outages, uprooted trees, and toppled Christmas decorations.

In Denver, a metal roof was blown onto a street where cars were parked. A tree also slammed into a truck in Littleton while a man was driving. He was not injured.

KOB 4, the NBC affiliate in New Mexico, reported that high winds damaged planes at the Santa Fe airport.

As the storm moves east, there are threats of nocturnal tornadoes.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Minnesota.

"Severe, damaging winds are the primary threat, but a couple of tornadoes are possible," The National Weather Service warned.

The storm pattern is rare for December. Minnesota has never recorded a tornado in December, according to ABC News.

The severe storms come on the heels of the deadly tornadoes that struck the Midwest and South last week, which killed more than 80 people.