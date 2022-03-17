Cuomo says he is open to running again, despite resignation

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is dangling the possibility he may run for his former job just six months after he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo gave a campaign-style speech Thursday to a friendly audience of about 100 people in the Bronx.

Asked afterward if he would run for office, Cuomo told reporters he is “open to all options.”

He wouldn’t say whether he was thinking about challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul, his former lieutenant governor and successor.

But he ripped the state’s current governance during his speech and said there's enough time to get on the ballot in the general election.

Cuomo resigned as New York governor in 2021, weeks after a report from the state attorney general found several instances in which Cuomo touched women inappropriately or sexually harassed them.

However, cases of criminal wrongdoing against Cuomo have continually been dismissed.

Cuomo has denied claims of sexual harassment.