Cruise giant Norwegian threatens to skip Florida's ports

Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is threatening to skip Florida ports because of the governor's order banning businesses from requiring that customers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company says Gov. Ron DeSantis' order conflicts with guidelines from federal health authorities that would let cruise ships sail in U.S. waters if passengers and crew members are vaccinated.

The issue is that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is requiring cruise lines to make simulated cruises with volunteer passengers to test COVID safety measures.

However, the CDC said in lieu of conducting a simulated cruise, cruise liners may sign and submit an attestation to the CDC that says 98% of crew members and 95% of passengers are vaccinated prior to sailing.

But that became impossible on Monday when Gov. DeSantis passed the law forbiding businesses from requiring proof of being vaccinated.

Norwegian's CEO, Frank Del Rio, says lawyers think federal law tops state law.

The CEO says if Norwegian can't operate in Florida, it can go to other states or the Caribbean.

The company owns Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.