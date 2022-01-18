Cracker Barrel manager killed while protecting employee

Authorities in Texas say the manager of a Cracker Barrel was shot and killed trying to protect an employee early Saturday morning.

According to Harris County Police Department Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Robin Baucom was killed when she tried to protect an employee who suspects were trying to rob.

Gonzalez said Baucom opened the door to let the employee in the restaurant door before pushing one of the men, who tried to force his way in.

Police said the man shot Baucom in the chest during the struggle.

She died at a hospital on Sunday, police said.