Coast Guard, Navy intercept suspected drug smugglers in fiery meeting

Mark Saunders
7:47 PM, Apr 25, 2018
9:14 PM, Apr 25, 2018

A suspected smuggler, who jumped from his burning vessel, is pulled aboard an interceptor boat from the Cyclone-class patrol coastal USS Zephyr (PC 8) by members of the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean on April 7, 2018. The suspected smuggling vessel went ablaze as Coast Guard and Navy personnel approached. All four suspected smugglers who abandoned the burning boat were rescued, the fire was extinguished and approximately 1,080 pounds of cocaine was removed from the hull before it was sunk as a hazard to navigation.

Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney
A suspected smuggling vessel that went ablaze, as U.S. Coast Guard and Navy crews approached to intercept it, burns in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean April 7, 2018. Four suspected smugglers who jumped from the vessel after it caught fire were rescued, the fire was extinguished and approximately 1,080 pounds of cocaine was removed from the hull before it was sunk as a hazard to navigation.

Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney
Cyclone-class patrol coastal USS Zephyr (PC 8) crew conducts ship-to-ship firefighting to extinguish a fire aboard a low-profile go-fast vessel suspected of smuggling in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean April 7, 2018. The vessel went ablaze as the Zephyr crew and an embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment approached during a routine patrol in U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. Four suspected smugglers who abandoned their burning vessel were rescued and approximately 1,080 pounds of cocaine were seized.

Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney
Cyclone-class patrol coastal USS Zephyr (PC 8) crew conducts ship-to-ship firefighting to extinguish a fire aboard a low-profile go-fast drug vessel suspected of smuggling in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Zephyr and an embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment intercepted the low-profile go-fast vessel during a routine patrol in U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. They detained four smugglers and seized approximately 1,080 pounds of cocaine during the seizure.

Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aboard an interceptor boat launched from Cyclone-class patrol coastal USS Zephyr (PC 8) work to extinguish a fire on a suspected smuggling vessel in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean April 7, 2018. All four suspected smugglers who jumped from the boat that went ablaze as Coast Guard and Navy crews approached to intercept it were rescued, the fire was extinguished and approximately 1,080 pounds of cocaine was removed from the hull before it was sunk as a hazard to navigation.

Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney
(KGTV) - Suspected drug smugglers were rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews this month after their vessel erupted into flames before sinking.

Crews from the Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO), the U.S. Navy ship USS Zephyr, and the Colombian Navy ship ARC "07 de Agosto" detected the high-speed vessel on April 7 in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

As crews prepared to intercept the vessel, the suspected smugglers allegedly began abandoning their cargo and jumped from the boat as it caught fire.

Crews rescued four suspected smugglers and spent 90 minutes extinguishing the flames.

"There was no doubt in our minds what needed to be done to salvage the evidence needed for a successful prosecution even if it meant laying Zephyr alongside a burning hull, with the intense heat and acrid smoke hindering our 90-minute firefight," Lt. Cmdr. Grant Greenwell, the commanding officer of the Zephyr, said.

After putting out the fire, crews say they recovered about 1,080 pounds of cocaine. The four suspected smugglers were transferred to custody aboard the Zephyr.

The suspected drug vessel was severely damaged and sunk as it was a hazard to navigation.

