CNN files lawsuit against President Trump, top White House aides for banning Jim Acosta

CNN is filing a lawsuit against President Trump and several top White House aides, in response to the White House's suspension of Jim Acosta's press pass last week.

The lawsuit alleges that Acosta and CNN's First and Fifth Amendment rights are being violated by the ban, according to CNN. They are demanding that Jim Acosta's press credentials to cover the White House be returned.

Acosta's press credentials were revoked by the administration last week following President Trump's news conference, where Acosta refused to give up a mic after the President said he didn't want to hear anything more from him at the news conference.

A CNN spokeswoman says the suit is being filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning.

The lawsuit names Trump, chief of staff John Kelly, press secretary Sarah Sanders, deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine, Secret Service director Joseph Clancy, and the Secret Service officer who took Acosta's hard pass away last Wednesday as defendants. CNN and Acosta are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

The White House has not released a statement following the filing of the lawsuit.