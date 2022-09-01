Watch Now
Circle K drops fuel prices 40 cents per gallon for 3 hours on Thursday only

FILE - In this May 8, 2015 file photo, gas station attendant Carlos Macar pumps gas in Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
TAMPA, Fla.  — Circle K is dropping fuel prices by 40 cents per gallon for a three-hour window on Thursday evening.

The "fuel day" will take place at over 3,600 Circle K branded fuel locations across the U.S.

The fuel sale will only take place from 4-7 p.m., local time, at participating locations that sell Circle-K branded fuel. Find the one closest to you by clicking here.

A press release said the price on the pump reflects the discounted price at that time. Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will get the discount.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K. “Our Circle K Fuel Day will also kick off an entire month of deals inside our stores.”

Click here for more information.

