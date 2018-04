CINCINNATI -- Police have identified a suspect in the theft of a butterfly from the Krohn Conservatory.

Jamie Revis, of Springfield Township, is wanted on a charge of theft, Cincinnati police announced Friday.

Earlier, police said someone stole a blue morpho butterfly from the conservatory's butterfly show April 15.

The species is native to Central and South American forests.

University of Cincinnati biology professors Stephen Matter and Patrick Guerra said last week that the butterfly was likely dead, given its biological need for a warmer climate than the one Cincinnati has experienced at the time.