Carter Center offers unique way to wish former president a happy 99th birthday

PLAINS, Ga. — The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum has moved up planned festivities for the former president’s 99th birthday amid the possibility of a government shutdown by the end of the week.

The Carter Library is also giving everyone a chance to celebrate the former president's birthday through a unique digital mosaic that the public can contribute to immediately.

For the celebration, some events will now be held on Saturday instead of Sunday, the Carter Library said. Although activities remain scheduled for Sunday, absent a breakthrough in negotiations in the House of Representatives, government funding is set to expire at the end of the day on Saturday, September 30 – a day before Jimmy Carter’s birthday.

Tony Clark, the director of public affairs at The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, told CNN that although some aspects of the Carter Library share spaces with the nonprofit Carter Center, some of it would be closed in the event of a shutdown.

“We are starting early to make sure we have a celebration,” Clark said.

“Some libraries have a non-governmental foundation that operates their museum rather than NARA. Those are able to stay open. The Carter Library works closely with The Carter Center and share some spaces, but the museum is not one of those. So while we anticipate Congressional funding to resume October 1, if it doesn’t, the government side of the Presidential Center will be closed,” Clark said.

Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, made a public appearance last week when theytook a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival in Plains, Georgia.

“Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99. We’re betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch! #JimmyCarter99,” the Carter Center said Saturday in a post on X.

Jimmy Carter entered hospice care in February. The former president beat brain cancerin 2015 but faced a series of health scares in 2019 and consequentially underwent surgeryto remove pressure on his brain.

In his post-presidency years, Carter founded The Carter Center along with his wife, Rosalynn, in hopes of advancing world peace and health. Jimmy Carter has been a longtime volunteerwith Habitat for Humanity. He also received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his efforts to push for peace across the globe.

A peanut farmer and US Navy lieutenant before going into politics, Carter, a Democrat, eventually served one term as governor of Georgia and was president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

