Ohio Caregiver charged after patient with developmental disabilities suffered hypothermia outside

AKRON, Ohio - An Ohio caregiver is facing charges after a 22-year-old man with developmental disabilities went outside unattended and suffered hypothermia.

According to an incident report from the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the man requires visual and audio supervision.

However, on Dec. 27, the man left 53-year-old Benita Wilson's home while she wasn't there. He was later found by Akron police and transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to the police report, the man suffered from hypothermia.

On Jan. 23, Wilson admitted that she was not at the home, but rather working another job, according to the police report. She was arrested and charged with patient endangerment.

The sheriff's department says Wilson is an independent provider and doesn't work for an agency, but receives her certification from the state.

According to the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board, Wilson was first certified by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD) to provide services in Summit County in 2008.

Prior to the recent allegation of neglect, she provided services to two individuals, according to the board.

The board issued the following statement regarding the case: