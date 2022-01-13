Watch
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole

AP
FILE - In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Sirhan Sirhan arrives for a parole hearing on Aug. 27, 2021, in San Diego, Calif. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 17:16:02-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the slaying shook the world in 1968.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday rejected a recommendation from a two-person panel of parole commissioners.

Newsom said Sirhan, now 77, poses an unreasonable public safety threat.

Kennedy, the U.S. senator from New York, was killed moments after he claimed victory in California’s pivotal Democratic presidential primary.

The parole panel’s recommendation in August split the iconic Kennedy family.

The panel said Sirhan should be released after 15 previous denials.

