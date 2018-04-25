Caesars Entertainment to manage new resort in Mexico

Caesars Entertainment Corporation announced plans Wednesday to bring a non-gaming Caesars Palace resort to beach-front property along the coast of Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico.

The $200 million luxury beachfront hotel will be developed by Grupo Questro. Caesars Entertainment will manage the property and receive a licensing and management fee. It is set to break ground in early 2019.

The non-gaming luxury beachfront hotel will feature 500 rooms and suites, a 40,000-square foot convention center, a 25,000-square foot full-service spa, three fine dining restaurants, an array of amenities including an entertainment venue, pools, cabanas, fitness center, tennis courts and access to the two signature golf courses. The beach-front property will be situated in the Puerto Los Cabos Tourist Corridor and the San Jose del Cabo resort city on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

The announcement of the Puerto Los Cabos project follows last week’s announcement that Caesars Entertainment will manage two luxury hotels and a beach club at Meraas’ Dubai-based Bluewaters Island development. In late 2018, Bluewaters Island is expected to become home to Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and Caesars Bluewaters Dubai -- both of which will represent Caesars Entertainment’s first non-gaming resorts.

In addition to the projects in Puerto Los Cabos and Dubai, Caesars Entertainment has announced plans to build a meeting and conference center in Las Vegas and has broken ground on a new Harrah’s-branded casino in Northern California.