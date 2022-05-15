Buffalo grocery store shooting suspect arraigned, enters not guilty plea

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 18-year-old man accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York was arraigned Saturday night.

Payton Gendron is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting at a Tops supermarket.

Gendron appeared in court wearing a white smock. A public defender entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Gendron is due back in court on May 19 for a felony hearing.

Ten people were killed in the shooting. Three others were wounded and expected to survive.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a racially-motivated attack and a hate crime. Authorities said 11 of the victims are Black. The other two are white.

This story was originally reported by August Erbacher on wkbw.com.