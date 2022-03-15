Bob Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new law enforcement report says fractures around Bob Saget’s eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft,” such as a carpeted floor.

The report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was released Tuesday. It includes a description of the medical examiner's conclusions after performing an autopsy on Sagat's body in January.

RELATED: Judge blocks release of Bob Saget's death records

Doctors share warning signs of head injury after Bob Saget's death

The comedian was found by a hotel security officer on his hotel bed at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9. His death has been ruled accidental.