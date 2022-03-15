Watch
Bob Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

FILE - Bob Saget attends the "Shameless" FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 2:35 PM, Mar 15, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new law enforcement report says fractures around Bob Saget’s eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft,” such as a carpeted floor.

The report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was released Tuesday. It includes a description of the medical examiner's conclusions after performing an autopsy on Sagat's body in January.

The comedian was found by a hotel security officer on his hotel bed at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9. His death has been ruled accidental.

