Blind street vendor uplifting Arizona community with his attitude

PHOENIX — Marco Zepeda is legally blind. He’s been making a means for his family by selling mops and brooms at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix for over two years.

“I prefer to sell something instead of asking for money,” said Marco Zepeda.

Zepeda is a street vendor and a small business owner. He is very well known in the west Phoenix community. The viewers in this area contacted ABC15 to see him, cover his inspirational story, and how he never let difficulties stop him.

The community not only notices his work ethic but have stepped up even during the pandemic.

“You feel so good, especially when someone comes to you and says I admire you because you work hard,” expressed Zepeda.

He sure does. Zepeda must pull his cart full of mops and brooms for three miles to make it to work. Once he is set up, you would find him walking up and down the sidewalk showing his products for hours. His passion is that he even makes time to post videos on social media to promote his small business.

He does it all alone because blindness, he says, should never define you.

“Blindness doesn’t mean that you can’t do anything. You’re a human, that’s basically what it is, you are the same as others, you can compete with anybody,” stated Zepeda.

Aside from owning a small business, Zepeda is a father of five.

“The oldest is 17, then the 13-year-old girl,11-year-old girl, 5-year-old, and a 2-year-old," he said.

He’s not only proud to be able to provide for his family and ex-wife, who’s also blind, but also to be a significant part of west Phoenix. A community he deeply cares about.

“Even though you don’t think that there’s kindness right now, there’s a lot of people that have kindness right now, especially with this pandemic,” said Zepeda.

He says never to be afraid of change.

“In this world, changes are always good, and not because you’re blind or not blind, you cannot do things. Nothing stops you from doing what you need to do.”

Liliana Soto at KNXV first reported this story.