Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close

Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Sep 16, 2022
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing "lower-producing" stores to following a decline in sales.

The company released a list Thursday of more than 50 stores it will close in 2022.

The closures include stores in 20 different states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Ohio and Texas.

Bed Bath & Beyond is reducing its workforce by about 20% as it tries to turn things around.

The retailer reported a 26% drop in sales compared to the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.

In an effort to improve sales, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will change its merchandising and inventory strategy. That strategy, the retailer says, will be rooted in national brands.

Click here to see the full list of store closures

