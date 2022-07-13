Baltimore Police officer faces federal charges for selling drugs and 'ghost gun'

BALTIMORE — Steven Umberto Angelini, 41, has been a member of BPD since May 2006 and today he was arrested.

A criminal complaint has been filed on charges related to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and oxycodone in the Baltimore area.

He was assigned to the Administrative Duties Division in 2022 and was suspended without pay today.

A U.S. Magistrate Judge ordered that Angelini be detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for July 14, 2022.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, from at least January 2022, Angelini has worked with the President of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club to distribute cocaine and oxycodone.

Angelini had frequent conversations with him surrounding drug distribution. In one conversation highlighted in the affidavit, Angelini provided the club president oxycodone in exchange for cocaine and $100.

The former officer also twice offered to exchange information on the supplier's homicide for narcotics.

According to the affidavit, Angelini did not communicate with him again until April 8, 2022, when Angelini offered the motorcycle club member a "ghost gun," in exchange for cash and narcotics.

Angelini delivered the untraceable firearm and received cash and drugs as payment.

Later that month, Angelini also purchased ammunition for the "ghost gun," which he provided in exchange for cocaine.

If convicted, Angelini faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy and for distribution of oxycodone; and a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in federal prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Baltimore Police Department issued the following statement:

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) is aware of today’s arrest of Officer Steven Angelini by the FBI. Officer Angelini had his police powers suspended since August, 2020, for a separate investigation and after his arrest today, he has been suspended without pay. If you have any questions concerning his case, please contact the US Attorney’s Office in Baltimore.





This story was originally published by WMAR in Baltimore, Maryland.