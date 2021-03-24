Menu

Authorities investigating after 10 dogs found dead in trash bags along NC ditch

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 24, 2021
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – Law enforcement in North Carolina is investigating after 10 dead dogs were found wrapped in trash bags and thrown along a roadside ditch.

In a Facebook post, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said most of the deceased dogs were pit bulls.

Wilkins said the dogs were found by people volunteering for a cleanup event called “Operation Spring Cleaning” over the weekend.

After the discovery, Wilkins told CNN that the sheriff’s office’s animal cruelty investigator and a local veterinarian were called to the location.

According to Wilkins, the vet said the dogs didn’t appear to be involved in dog-fighting and there were no obvious causes of death or injury.

Aside from the dogs, the sheriff’s office called the event a “huge success,” with a total of 1,545 large bags of trash collected by the groups involved, as well as over 200 discarded tires.

