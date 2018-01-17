Apple to build second corporate campus, hire 20K workers

Apple has announced it is making a 5-year commitment to building a second corporate campus as a commitment to the national economy.

It will spend $350 billion on salaries for 20,000 workers, the Associated Press reports.

Recently, Apple also said it is hiring for at-home positions.

According to Apple’s job posting, it has full-time and part-time positions available for "At Home Advisors," "At Home Team Manager" and "At Home Area Manager."

The high-tech company said the jobs offer a benefits package with "comfort, convenience and a no-hassle commute."

Apple say those selected for the positions will get paid as they learn Apple technologies and get familiar with the company's approach to customer conversations.

The jobs help to answer Apple customers' questions about products and services, assisting in trouble shooting and offering technical support.

Applicants have to have their own high-speed Internet connection from a provider that meets the minimum requirements of five megabits per second download and one megabit per second upload.