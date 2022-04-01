Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Americans becoming more stressed on the road, survey shows

traffic.png
CNN Newsource
Traffic on a highway
traffic.png
Posted at 10:38 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 10:38:46-04

Do you think you’re a good driver? It turns out – not everyone agrees.

A survey by Nationwide found 85% of people rate their own driving as excellent or good, but only 29% of people gave others the same rating.

Driving has also become more stressful for some.

About 50% said they feel roads are more dangerous now than before the pandemic

It makes sense when you look at the numbers -- fewer people were driving in 2020, but there was still a nearly 7% increase in car crash deaths.

Things only worsened in 2021, with a 12% increase in deaths on the road.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!