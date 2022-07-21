The American Academy of Pediatrics and AT&T are working to help families determine when a child is ready for a cellphone and also create healthy media use habits.

AAP and AT&T teamed up to launch new, free PhoneReady Questionnaire and a free, enhanced Family Media Plan tool.

The questionnaire was developed by AT&T in collaboration with AAP. It's a 10-question online tool that helps parents figure out if their child is ready for the responsibilities of a cellphone.

The AAP's interactive Family Media Plan tool allows families to create individual strategies for each family member that encourages media balance, a press release said.