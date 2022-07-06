As part of a new agreement between Amazon and Just Eat Takeaway.com, Amazon Prime subscribers can sign up for a free Grubhub+ subscription for a year.

According to NewWallet, Grubhub+ usually costs $9.99 a month and offers the following benefits:



Unlimited free delivery on orders of $12-plus at Grubhub+ eligible restaurants.

Access to exclusive deals at select restaurants.

Donation matching for No Kid Hungry.

After the free year is up, the Grubhub+ membership with automatically renew at whatever the current rate is at the time.

Click here for more information or to sign up.