Amazon Prime subscribers can now get Grubhub+ membership free for a year

Companies announced US agreement on Tuesday
Just Eat Grubhub
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This Feb. 20, 2018, file photo shows the Grubhub app on an iPhone in Chicago.
Posted at 6:13 AM, Jul 06, 2022
As part of a new agreement between Amazon and Just Eat Takeaway.com, Amazon Prime subscribers can sign up for a free Grubhub+ subscription for a year.

According to NewWallet, Grubhub+ usually costs $9.99 a month and offers the following benefits:

  • Unlimited free delivery on orders of $12-plus at Grubhub+ eligible restaurants.
  • Access to exclusive deals at select restaurants.
  • Donation matching for No Kid Hungry.

After the free year is up, the Grubhub+ membership with automatically renew at whatever the current rate is at the time.

Click here for more information or to sign up.

