Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried proclaims Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried proclaimed a Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday, according to a press release.

Fried said the day, Nov. 20, will honor the memory of those who lost their lives due to acts of anti-transgender violence.

“Transgender prejudice continues to threaten our loved ones through barriers to employment, limited access to healthcare, and often physical acts of violence," she said in a statement. "For many, it is a daily struggle to achieve dignity, equality, and fair treatment while living as their authentic gender. Today, we honor the memory of the lives lost to hatred and bigotry, and vow to fight for a society where transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people can live and love free from violence and discrimination.”

Read the full proclamation below: