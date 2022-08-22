After their parents died, he was left to raise his brother: A full home renovation gave them a new start

A 22-year-old Texas man left to raise his 12-year-old brother after both of their parents and grandfather died has now received a much-needed home renovation.

Jaylan Gray said, “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.” He said, “I love it,” he told Texas station KPRC.

An organization called Katy Responds remodeled the home after it was badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and other storms worsened the situation.

A local church then came through to donate resources to furnish the home.

Ron Peters, executive director for the organization, said, “There’s just no way they could’ve lived in it and probably would’ve never fixed it.”

“I want you to have a safe place to live. I want you to be able to not worry about your home, for a few years,” said Peters. “This is what we do. It’s hard work. It’s non-profit work, but it’s why we do it is for those guys.”

“It makes me so happy to see that there’s good people. I just like the way we’ve been treated. I didn’t think anything good would happen,” said Julian.