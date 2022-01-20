Adele postpones Las Vegas residency following COVID-related delays

A tearful Adele announced on social media that her Las Vegas show is not ready.

The singer's Las Vegas residency, "Weekends with Adele," at Caesars Palace was scheduled to begin on Friday.

Adele said the show has been hampered by delivery delays and COVID-19.

"Half my crew and team are ill with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show," Adele said.

The Grammy Award-winning singer said she was embarrassed to be postponing the show.

"I am so sorry, it's been impossible. We are up against so much," Adele said.

All of the show's dates will be rescheduled, Adele said. She added that more information will be released soon.

"I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be," Adele said.