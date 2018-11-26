Additional troops being sent to California border after migrants rush San Ysidro port of entry

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. -- The Department of Defense announced Monday that it plans to move an additional 300 troops to the California border, according to ABC News.

The announcement was made after hundreds of migrants rushed the border in a show of force, causing the San Ysidro port of entry to close for hours.

The troops were assigned to the Texas and Arizona borders, a spokesperson for US Northern Command tells ABC News.

The decision was reached following an assessment by US Customs and Border Protection after the 500 migrants rushed the border.

The majority of the 300 troops will be Military Police units as well as engineers. There are now 5,600 troops at the southern border in support of CBP, 1,800 of those are in California.