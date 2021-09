Actor Michael K. Williams has reportedly died. He was 54.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported that Williams was found deceased on Monday at 2 p.m. inside his residence in New York City.

Williams received a 2021 Emmy nomination as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s "Lovecraft Country," THR reported.

The actor was also known for his other HBO roles in "The Wire," as Omar Little and Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire."