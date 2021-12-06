Watch
Accused of lying to police, Jussie Smollett takes the stand

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 1:45 PM, Dec 06, 2021
Jussie Smollett has taken the witness stand at his trial where he is facing charges that he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself and lied to Chicago police about it.

The former “Empire” actor is testifying Monday as the trial enters its second week and nears a finish.

Two brothers testified last week that Smollett, who is gay and Black, orchestrated the hoax to get publicity. They said he paid them to fake the January 2019 attack in downtown Chicago.

In his testimony, Smollett addressed his relationship with the brothers.

According to NBC Chicago, said he and one of the brothers did drugs together and "made out."

Smollett’s attorneys have argued the attack was real and that the brothers made up the story about a hoax then asked the actor for $1 million each to not testify at trial.

The choice of Smollett to testify is risky, but some legal experts say Smollett’s only chance of acquittal is by giving the jury another narrative. And, they say, jurors are told not to hold it against defendants who choose not to testify, but they often go back to the deliberation room and do just that.

