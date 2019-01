PAPILLION, Nebraska — Papillion Police have arrested an 82-year-old man for third-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

According to police, there were several incidents in 2011 and 2012 involving a juvenile victim and Eugene Schneekloth. The alleged victim was helping out with Scheekloth's wife's in-home day care, Janet Schneekloth Day Care, which is now under investigation.

Schneekloth will have his bond set this week in Sarpy County.