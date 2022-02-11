5 officers, 1 bystander hurt in Phoenix shooting, suspect barricaded in home

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say an early Friday morning shooting injured five officers and a bystander, and the scene is still active.

The incident occurred in south Phoenix when officers responded to a shooting call around 54th Avenue and Elwood Street, just north of Broadway Road.

As an officer went to a home to help, a suspect opened fire, hitting an officer multiple times.

A baby was placed outside by someone in the home at some point during the incident. As officers went to the home to move the baby to safety, the suspect opened fire again, hitting four other officers.

Police say the baby is OK.

Police say another woman was also shot during the ordeal and is in critical condition.

According to police, officers returned fire during the incident. It's not clear if officers' shots resulted in other injuries.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said four of the injured officers are recovering from their injuries, and the fifth injured officer was seriously hurt but is also recovering.

Extremely active scene near 51st and W Elwood in Phoenix. We heard several gunshots and saw a chopper over head with its spotlight on when we arrived. @PhoenixPolice on scene and asking public to avoid area. Our photographer saw at least one officer shot @abc15 pic.twitter.com/uV10rLNig5 — Amelia Fabiano ABC15 (@AmeliaFabianoTV) February 11, 2022

The suspect remains barricaded in the home, and the incident is still active, police said at 6 a.m. local time.

Officials have asked people in the area to stay away or stay inside while the investigation continues.

Police have not provided any information on the suspect.

"If I seem upset, I am," Williams said in a Friday morning briefing. "It's senseless and it continues to happen over and over again."

Williams was referring to an incident last month where another Phoenix officer was shot in the line of duty.

Numerous police officers/ambulances at emergency room entrance of Banner University. Video was taken while in passenger seat driving by. This is following police incident near 51st Ave. & Elwood where our #ABC15 crew heard several gunshots and saw at least one officer injured. pic.twitter.com/XUeXcZWDF8 — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) February 11, 2022

Friday's shooting is the ninth media-reported shooting involving police in Phoenix in 2022. A tribal officer was also shot north of the city earlier this week.

This story was originally published by Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix.