4 15-year-olds arrested after police chase in Nashville

Officers pursued the teens for 15 minutes after spotting the car at 20th Avenue North & Herman Street. They then deployed spike strips into the path of the Prius finally, which finally caused the vehicle to slow and stop on Briley Parkway.
The teens bailed out and ran. Three were quickly arrested and the fourth was arrested while hiding in a neighborhood on W. Vailview Court.
The Prius was stolen on the morning of February 20 on Neal Terrace.
Officers continue in their efforts to locate Rico Ransom. Anyone with information on where he may be was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.