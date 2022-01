The New York Fire Department said 31 people had been injured following a 5-alarm apartment fire.

Fire officials said 200 firefighters were on the fire scene in the Bronx, which originated Sunday morning.

According to ABC News, the victims were located on the upper floors.

In a press conference, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said he expects "numerous fatalities," WABC reported.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.