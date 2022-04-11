3-year-old dies after being swept over waterfall

A 3-year-old girl died after being swept away and carried over a waterfall in North Carolina, authorities said.

The girl was reportedly visiting Whitewater Falls with her family Sunday when she was swept away.

The girl's body was recovered early Monday morning. Authorities said it was "entrapped" in an area of the waterfall.

At 411 feet, Whitewater Falls is the highest waterfall east of the Rockies, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

According to the Citizen Times, at least 15 people have died at the waterfall since 1995.