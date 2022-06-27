3 people killed, 2 injured after Amtrak train collides with car in California

Authorities in California say three people were killed Sunday when an Amtrak collided with a car in Brentwood.

The California Highway Patrol said the deadly crash happened around 1 p.m., the Associated Press reported.

KRON-TV and NBC News reported that five people were inside the vehicle when the train hit it.

Two people, including a child, were injured in the accident, and both were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were unknown, the news outlets reported.

ABC News reported that the car was at an unprotected railroad crossing.

In a statement to NBC News, Amtrak said the train "made contact with a vehicle that was obstructing the track in Knightsen."

Officials said the 80 people on board the train at the time of the crash were not hurt, the AP reported.

The crash is under investigation.