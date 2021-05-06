Watch
2 students, custodian injured in Idaho middle school shooting; suspect captured

Posted at 12:49 PM, May 06, 2021
RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school has injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the victims’ injuries Thursday aren't believed to be life-threatening.

The superintendent says the shooting at Rigby Middle School is the worst nightmare a district could encounter.

Students have been evacuated to a nearby high school, where parents can pick them up.

This story is developing and will be updated.

