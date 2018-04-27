Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield selected first overall in 2018 NFL Draft

The first round of the NFL Draft got underway Thursday evening and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was selected as the first overall draft pick by the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield will likely take over as Cleveland's starting quarterback in the fall after the Browns finished the 2017 season with a winless 0-16 record.

Mayfield was a three-year starter at Oklahoma after starting one season for Texas Tech. He threw for 131 touchdowns over his four collegiate years, which is fourth all time in NCAA Division I history.

According to most NFL Draft experts, five college quarterbacks will likely be selected in the first round on Thursday. The group includes USC's Sam Darnold, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, Wyoming's Josh Allen, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Louisville's Lamar Jackson.