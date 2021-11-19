3 people shot in high school parking lot in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities in Colorado say three people were shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a high school in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department initially said two individuals were shot and transported to a hospital. Still, at 1:50 p.m., local time, police said a third person had been shot, and they transported themselves to the hospital.

"This is a very active scene still," the police department said on Twitter.

Hinkley High School is currently on lockdown.

It was not immediately clear if the injured people were students or not.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Authorities said Aurora Public Schools was planning a phased release for the school starting at 2 p.m. and said that some cars in the parking lot would not be retrieved immediately because they were within the crime scene.

The Aurora Public Schools athletic director canceled all after-school sports and activities for Friday.

Police said the church parking lot south of the school is full and that parents should look to park elsewhere if they are headed to the high school.

Nevelyn Rojas, a junior at Hinkley High School, said she was returning from lunch when she heard the sirens and saw police cars headed to the school. She said she was worried because her brother was still in the school but confirmed he's safe.

Victor, a junior at the school who did not provide his last name, said he and his friends were at lunch when the shooting occurred.

He said he heard "a lot of gunshots" and that students started panicking.

A paraprofessional told students to run away from the area the shooting occurred and out toward the football field, Victor said.

"This is messed up. No one deserves this," Victor told KMGH.

Earlier this week, six Aurora Central High School students were shot at a park just north of Aurora Central High School.

Central is about 11 minutes away from Hinkley High School.

Police are still searching for the suspects in that shooting.

A peace march was planned in the wake of Monday's shooting, around the time Friday's shooting was postponed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Stephanie Butzer at KMGH first reported this story.