Wisconsin officers use Onstar to end chase, arrest 7

MILWAUKEE -- A 14-year-old driver and six passengers are in custody after a police chase ended near Mitchell International Airport early Tuesday morning.

Greenfield, Wisconsin police disabled the car using the vehicle's OnStar system. The chase ended only four blocks away -- near Edgerton and Howell Avenues.

"We were on the phone with Onstar anticipating the vehicle would try to elude us," said Sergeant Robert Austin. As soon as it took off, we asked Onstar to disable the vehicle remotely."

"I think they were quite surprised the vehicle stopped responding to them," Austin added.

The suspects involved were four juveniles and three adults.

Watch the dash cam video released from Greenfield Police below: